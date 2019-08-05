Chest Drainage Unit Market Growth Report 2023 | Key Players Profiled: Dickinson and Company, Becton, Medtronic, Teleflex & Getinge: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Chest Drainage Unit Market is projected to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. A chest drainage system, also termed as a thoracic drainage system, is a sterile, disposable system with several drainage holes that are introduced into the pleural space, i.e. the space between parietal and visceral pleura, commonly known as the pleural cavity.

Prevalence of respiratory diseases, technological advancement, and an increase in the number of surgeries being performed are likely to drive the market in the years to come. The other driving factors include diverse product portfolio, increase in chronic diseases, and increasing acceptance of surgical drainage devices. However, high cost, lack of availability, and less penetration of healthcare facilities are likely to hamper the market growth in the forecast period.

The emerging trend in the chest drainage unit market is increasing number of promotional activities that will boost the market growth in the forecast period. The useful nature of chest drainage units has led sellers to promote their products extensively to make sure the information about its advantages and features reaches their end-users.

For instance, Pleur-evac Chest Drainage System developed by Teleflex Incorporated is a device that supports in effective removal of fluids during cardiothoracic operations. For instance, Cardinal Health launched its Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) range in May 2015. New products "NPWT PRO" and "Cardinal Health SVED" were launched with a purpose to offer improved management of chronic and acute wounds.

North America is one of the prominent regions and will continue to account for a large share in the market throughout the forecast period, owing to high awareness among population and increasing number of cardiothoracic surgeries in the region.

Leading players operating in the chest drainage unit market include Dickinson and Company, Becton, Medtronic, Getinge, Teleflex and Merit Medical Systems. Mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and new product development are some of the most extensively accepted strategies by companies, both - small and large.

The 'Global Chest Drainage Unit Market Outlook 2018-2023' offers detailed coverage of chest drainage unit industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading chest drainage unit producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for chest drainage unit. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global chest drainage unit market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

