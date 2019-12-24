BROOKLINE, Mass., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chester Allan Alper, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who in the field of Medicine as a Top Doctor for the successes he has accrued as a Pediatrician, Genomist, & Immunologist at Boston Children's Hospital.

Recognized as one of the most ubiquitous medical facilities in the United States, Boston Children's Hospital prides itself on its exceptional customer service and hands on approach in assuring the health and wellness of their patients. With communication, respect, excellence, accountability, teamwork and innovation at the forefront of the company's values, Boston Children's Hospital is a well-regarded medical practice whose mission is to be the "leading source of research and discovery." Devoted to implementing quality and efficient patient safety in everything they do for over 140 years, the medical institution hopes to advance pediatric care worldwide.

Leading an impressive career for more than fifty-six years, Dr. Alper is venerated by his patients and peers for his outstanding contributions to the medical profession. With participation in groundbreaking medical research in genomics and immunology, he has conducted research in establishing population markers for Type One Diabetes in children. He attributes his success to working with good people, and a matter of chance. When asked his advice to novices in the industry, he states, "Persevere and maintain curiosity, critical thinking and open-mindedness."

Well versed in the areas of Genomics and Immunology Research, Dr. Alper has studied the genetics of complex (polygenic) disease in humans. He and his colleagues have investigated expansively the relationship between genetic differences in the human MHC with differences in the immune function of a variety of "white blood cells," or leukocytes.

An academic scholar, Dr. Alper attained his Medical Degree from Harvard Medical School. Thereafter, he went on to complete both his internship and residency at Boston City Hospital. Curiosity has driven him ever since. Upon entering his fellowship in Hematology, Dr. Alper moved into pediatrics, immunology and, finally, genetics. This led to discoveries in the field of the serum proteins. Once it was clear that several of these were encoded within the major histocompatibility complex, his interest and focus shifted to the genetics of human autoimmune diseases, including type 1 or childhood diabetes.

A pillar in the medical community, Dr. Alper has co-authored numerous peer-reviewed reports such as " A New Pedigree-Based SNP Haplotype Method for Genomic Polymorphism and Genetic Studies" and "A stochastic epigenetic Mendelian oligogenic disease model for type 1 diabetes".

In his spare time, Dr. Alper plays the recorder, and does Chinese calligraphy and cartooning.

Dr. Alper dedicates this recognition to his current colleague Instructor Charles Larsen.

