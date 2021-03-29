Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business and Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Launch Dual Degree Master's Program

BEIJING and BALTIMORE, Md., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) and Johns Hopkins Carey Business School announces a new dual degree master's program. The two-year, part-time, partially online program, which will confer both a Master of Science in Finance from Carey Business School and a Master of Business Administration from CKGSB, begins in autumn 2021.

Designed for working professionals in China wanting to advance their career and unable to study abroad due to COVID-19, this program allows flexibility using asynchronous and real-time learning activities to equip students with the qualitative and leadership skills needed to analyze data, implement change, and impact the long-term sustainability of businesses worldwide. Prospective students must have an undergraduate degree and 3-years of work experience to apply. The program will leverage existing CKGSB and Carey Business School curricula, as well as several new elective courses designed and taught jointly by faculty from both institutions. A significant portion of the curriculum is devoted to the CFA Institute's Candidate Body of Knowledge, which prepares students for the CFA exams.

"In these times of unprecedented transformations, business leaders must be able to compete on a global level in order to tackle the challenges of tomorrow," says CKGSB Founding Dean and Professor of China Business and Globalization, Xiang Bing. "I hope this dual degree cooperation between CKGSB and Carey Business School, which integrates and leverages the resources of both schools in terms of academia and alumni networks, will produce leaders who can contribute to society in positive ways."

Echoing Dean Xiang, the Dean of Carey Business School, Alexander Triantis, emphasized that Carey Business School likewise is devoted to cultivating leaders able to seize opportunities to create lasting value in an ever-changing world. "We want our graduates to advance the greater society as well as advancing their own careers."

The program includes basic core courses, as well as a selection of electives for an integrated approach. Electives focus on finance and investment, intelligent manufacturing and entrepreneurship, and the creative industries. A variety of practical industry courses will enable students to remain agile and up-to-date with cutting-edge trends. Special overseas courses will elevate students' viewpoints and integrate cross-border resources. Industry lecturers and real-life case studies will provide students with an enriched learning experience.

For more information and how to apply, visit: https://www.ckgsb.edu.cn/fmba/article/detail/35/6143

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)