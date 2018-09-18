Chevron, Flint Hills, Others Plan Maintenance at Major U.S. Refineries in Fourth Quarter, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Following a summer in which U.S. refineries operated at a record-high utilization rate of 98.1%, the U.S. Gulf Coast region is set for a lighter-than-usual refinery turnaround schedule in the fourth quarter, while the U.S. Mid-Continent region will face a heavier-than-usual maintenance slate, according to Oil & Gas Journal. Industrial Info is tracking more than $170 million in refining maintenance projects across four U.S. market regions that are planned for the fourth quarter.

Within this article: Details on planned refining maintenance projects from leading companies such as Chevron Corporation, Andeavor Corporation, Flint Hills Resources Limited Partnership, Koch Industries Incorporated, Husky Energy Incorporated and Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

