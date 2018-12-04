Chewy Louie® Dog Treats Now Available on Amazon

Side effects of giving Chewy Louie products to your dog(s) include happiness, full bellies, and wagging tails!



When you buy a Chewy Louie dog chew, you're getting the best product at the best price. Next time you find yourself looking for healthy dog treats be sure to stop by Chewy Louie on Amazon.



About Chewy Louie®



At Chewy Louie®, we make great products for great dogs like yours. Our commitment to providing safe, quality products is always our top priority. From sourcing natural, functional ingredients to investing both time and money into our quality assurance programs, Chewy Louie makes the safest and tastiest dog treats on the market. At the end of the day, we simply want to do good by you and your dog. Side effects of treating your dog to Chewy Louie include happy dogs, full bellies, and wagging tails.

Jenna Murrell



Chewy Louie®



Jmurrell@redbarninc.com

SOURCE Redbarn Pet Products