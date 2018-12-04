Chewy Louie® Dog Treats Now Available on Amazon
LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewy Louie®, a premium dog treat and chew manufacturer by Redbarn Pet Products®, is proud to announce our full line of dog treats and chews is now available for purchase on Amazon. Pet parents will be able to visit https://www.amazon.com/chewylouie to access the full line of Chewy Louie products. From single-ingredient Bully Sticks and beef chews to long-lasting Filled Bones and rawhide, Chewy Louie offers a safe, tasty chew for every pup.
Our team at Chewy Louie takes pride in making premium dog treats and chews. But you may be wondering, how does a premium chew get made? Chewy Louie treats start with carefully sourced, natural ingredients cooked to perfection. Our quality assurance team then checks every product for safety and quality before leaving our Kansas-based facilities. We are committed to continually investing both time and money into our quality assurance programs—purchasing new machinery, hiring skilled and educated staff, and utilizing up-to-date and improved processing and testing protocols to make the safest dog treats on the market. At the end of the day, we want to do good by you and your dog.
Side effects of giving Chewy Louie products to your dog(s) include happiness, full bellies, and wagging tails!
When you buy a Chewy Louie dog chew, you're getting the best product at the best price. Next time you find yourself looking for healthy dog treats be sure to stop by Chewy Louie on Amazon.
About Chewy Louie®
At Chewy Louie®, we make great products for great dogs like yours. Our commitment to providing safe, quality products is always our top priority. From sourcing natural, functional ingredients to investing both time and money into our quality assurance programs, Chewy Louie makes the safest and tastiest dog treats on the market. At the end of the day, we simply want to do good by you and your dog. Side effects of treating your dog to Chewy Louie include happy dogs, full bellies, and wagging tails.
