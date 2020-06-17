Chexology's Contactless App Helps Hotels Check Bags and Coats Safely

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chexology is introducing a contactless application to the hospitality industry so operators can prevent the spread of COVID-19 when guests drop off and pick up their belongings. Since handing paper claim tickets back and forth is no longer safe, the application sends guests text messages with their claim numbers and captures photos of their items. The eco-friendly process is completely touch-less for guests and encourages physical distancing.

Chexology's application can already be found in the largest convention hotels including the Hilton Midtown New York and the Sheraton Times Square. This new release built for COVID-19 will be making a debut in Florida where occupancy is picking up at the Hilton West Palm Beach and the Trump International Beach Resort.

As one of the first and last experiences, these interactions are just a few of many that the hotel industry will need to reinvent. With new regulations in place, hotel brands have an immense opportunity to create something new. Some hospitality players are already experimenting, fusing new contactless technology with their hotel-style amenities. The weaving of people-to-people interaction with repetitive tasks and operations creates a unique space for new technology to enter and have a robust impact on the industry.

To preview Chexology's new contactless features, please visit: vimeo.com/412160447

About Chexology

CoatChex, the Shark Tank-featured company that transformed the coat checking industry, has evolved to Chexology, which applies the same groundbreaking technology to check any item in or out with the touch of a button. Replacing millions of paper claim tickets each year, Chexology's text-based application brings the checkroom into the 21st century and delivers unprecedented customer experiences, insights, and connections. Chexology's checkroom success is measured by shorter wait times and added security as proven with clients like American Express, Barclays Center, Bowery Presents, House of Blues, ICC Sydney, Javits Center, Live Nation, Museum of Modern Art, Nike, Olympia London, and The Hippodrome Casino.

