CHG Healthcare Announces Winners Of Top Women in Healthcare Staffing Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHG Healthcare, the founder of the locum tenens industry, announced the winners of its new Top Women in Healthcare Staffing award. The award highlights and honor women who are leaders in healthcare staffing. The purpose of the award is to shed light on the important role healthcare recruiters play in placing providers in much needed roles around the country.

This year's honorees include:

Marjorie Alexander-Vermeulen - Managing director of physician recruitment with ChenMed

- Managing director of physician recruitment with ChenMed Amy Burns - System manager of physician recruitment for Ascension St. Vincent's

- System manager of physician recruitment for Ascension St. Vincent's Kim T. Collins - Lead physician recruiter for Luminis Health Medical Group

- Lead physician recruiter for Luminis Health Medical Group Melissa M. Love - Vice president of professional staff services and the office of professional well-being for Ochsner Health

- Vice president of professional staff services and the office of professional well-being for Ochsner Health Kristine A. Olson - Senior director of physician and professional services for Essentia Health

- Senior director of physician and professional services for Essentia Health Amy Powell - Director of provider recruitment and retention for Reid Health

- Director of provider recruitment and retention for Reid Health Aisha DeBerry - Group director of physician and advanced provider recruitment for Bon Secours Mercy Health

- Group director of physician and advanced provider recruitment for Bon Secours Mercy Health Tiffany C. Ellington - Vice president of physician recruitment and retention for McLeod Health

- Vice president of physician recruitment and retention for McLeod Health Sasha Randolph - Recruitment and retention manager for rural Health Education Services at the University of Kansas Medical Center

- Recruitment and retention manager for rural Health Education Services at the Christy Bray Ricks - AVP, provider recruitment for LifePoint Health

- AVP, provider recruitment for LifePoint Health Carey Goryl - CEO of the Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR)

- CEO of the Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR) Laura Screeney - Director of physician recruitment for New York-Presbyterian

- Director of physician recruitment for New York-Presbyterian Lindsay Hamilton - System director, provider recruitment for Northern Light Health

- System director, provider recruitment for Northern Light Health Kate M. Kaegi - Senior leader of physician, provider, and executive talent for SSM Health Dean Medical Group

Senior leader of physician, provider, and executive talent for SSM Health Dean Medical Group Nicole Kiser - Locum tenens recruiter for Aspirus Health

- Locum tenens recruiter for Aspirus Health Jennifer Semling - Manager of talent acquisition for Altru Health System

- Manager of talent acquisition for Altru Health System Kayla Silver - Physician recruiter for Monument Health

- Physician recruiter for Monument Health Jennifer Waters-Plemon - Physician and APC recruiter for Marshfield Clinic Health System

Learn more about our honorees on our blog.

About CHG Healthcare

CHG Healthcare is a leader in healthcare staffing and founded the locum tenens industry in 1979. Through its family of brands, including CompHealth , Weatherby Healthcare , Global Medical Staffing , RNnetwork , LocumsMart , and Modio , CHG serves thousands of healthcare facilities and their patients around the country and the world.

SOURCE CHG Healthcare

Related Links

www.chghealthcare.com

