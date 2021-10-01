CHG Healthcare Announces Winners Of Top Women in Healthcare Staffing Awards

Oct 01, 2021, 08:22 ET
SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHG Healthcare, the founder of the locum tenens industry, announced the winners of its new Top Women in Healthcare Staffing award. The award highlights and honor women who are leaders in healthcare staffing. The purpose of the award is to shed light on the important role healthcare recruiters play in placing providers in much needed roles around the country.
This year's honorees include:
- Marjorie Alexander-Vermeulen - Managing director of physician recruitment with ChenMed
- Amy Burns - System manager of physician recruitment for Ascension St. Vincent's
- Kim T. Collins - Lead physician recruiter for Luminis Health Medical Group
- Melissa M. Love - Vice president of professional staff services and the office of professional well-being for Ochsner Health
- Kristine A. Olson - Senior director of physician and professional services for Essentia Health
- Amy Powell - Director of provider recruitment and retention for Reid Health
- Aisha DeBerry - Group director of physician and advanced provider recruitment for Bon Secours Mercy Health
- Tiffany C. Ellington - Vice president of physician recruitment and retention for McLeod Health
- Sasha Randolph - Recruitment and retention manager for rural Health Education Services at the University of Kansas Medical Center
- Christy Bray Ricks - AVP, provider recruitment for LifePoint Health
- Carey Goryl - CEO of the Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR)
- Laura Screeney - Director of physician recruitment for New York-Presbyterian
- Lindsay Hamilton - System director, provider recruitment for Northern Light Health
- Kate M. Kaegi - Senior leader of physician, provider, and executive talent for SSM Health Dean Medical Group
- Nicole Kiser - Locum tenens recruiter for Aspirus Health
- Jennifer Semling - Manager of talent acquisition for Altru Health System
- Kayla Silver - Physician recruiter for Monument Health
- Jennifer Waters-Plemon - Physician and APC recruiter for Marshfield Clinic Health System
Learn more about our honorees on our blog.
About CHG Healthcare
CHG Healthcare is a leader in healthcare staffing and founded the locum tenens industry in 1979. Through its family of brands, including CompHealth, Weatherby Healthcare, Global Medical Staffing, RNnetwork, LocumsMart, and Modio, CHG serves thousands of healthcare facilities and their patients around the country and the world.
SOURCE CHG Healthcare
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article