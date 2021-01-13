CHI® Footwear: The Shoe You Never Knew You Needed

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, CHI® Footwear's new Graphene Collection for men and women offers a healthier, protected and energy driven sneaker that utilizes Graphene Technology. The CHI® Footwear Graphene Collection comes in a variety of attractive color combinations with many of the designs inspired by the Eye of Horus, an ancient Egyptian symbol of protection, good health and energy. This material protects consumers from a host of foot problems including bacteria, poor circulation, sweat, odor and foot fatigue. The GraphTech Foam also contains acupoints to help massage the foot while walking providing energy and good circulation and fighting fatigue. Acupoints create a variety of beneficial effects on the body, as well as benefit people with hypertension, hyperglycemia and hyperlipidemia.

Graphene is a razor-thin honeycomb sheet of carbon atoms that is 200 times stronger than steel, but extremely lightweight. The CHI® Footwear Graphene Collection incorporated this wonder material, which makes the shoes 2X stronger, more flexible and harder wearing than your average pair of casual wear sneakers. Crafted from heel-to-toe with other carefully selected materials like phantom microfiber, Italian fine leather, premium foam, graphene antibacterial fabric, and elastic rubber, this shoe series is at the forefront of design, technology and overall comfort.

Style, Comfort, and Technology all in one.

