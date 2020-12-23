CHI Franciscan Awarded Among the Highest Patient Safety Marks in Washington State

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHI has received all 'A' and 'B' in safety grades according to the 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades report released by the Leapfrog Group. As a leader in patient safety, CHI Franciscan has sustained some of the highest scores across Washington since spring 2019.

The report card uses 27 evidence-based measures of patient safety to assign A, B, C, D, and F grades to more than 2,600 acute-care hospitals across the nation.

"During one of the most challenging years in healthcare, these scores are a testament to CHI Franciscan's ongoing dedication and commitment to exceptional care," said Ketul J. Patel, Division President, Pacific Northwest, CommonSpirit Health and CEO, CHI Franciscan. "We continue to prioritize safe, high-quality care for our patients and communities we serve across the Puget Sound.

Three of CHI Franciscan's hospitals – St. Joseph Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital, and St. Michael Medical Center Silverdale – achieved 'A' grades. Three – St. Francis Hospital, St. Clare Hospital, and St. Anne Hospital – earned 'B' grades.

"We are pleased to maintain such high marks system-wide," said Michael Anderson, MD, chief medical officer of CHI Franciscan. "CHI Franciscan's highly skilled professionals and medical staff members work remarkably hard to provide the safest quality care and service to our community. We are honored to continue progressing and providing the best care for our patients."

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization founded in 2000 driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American healthcare. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering the community to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

The Leapfrog Group's ratings are updated every six months, once in the spring and again in the fall.

About CHI Franciscan

CHI Franciscan is a Catholic nonprofit health system based in Tacoma, Washington, with $2.45 billion in total revenue and a team of more than 12,500 physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, and staff who provide expert, compassionate medical care at 10 hospitals and over 220 primary and specialty care clinics throughout the greater Puget Sound. This includes St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor; St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood; St. Elizabeth Hospital, Enumclaw; St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way; St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma; St. Michael Medical Center, Bremerton and Silverdale; St. Anne Hospital, Burien; CHI Franciscan Rehabilitation Hospital, Tacoma, and Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital, Tacoma. Started in 1891 by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, today CHI Franciscan is one of the largest health systems in Washington state. The system is comprised of more than 1,250 hospital beds and over 4,000 credentialed providers offering cardiovascular care, cancer care, orthopedics and sports medicine, neurosciences, women's care and other health care services. CHI Franciscan's mission is to create healthier communities, including caring for the poor and underserved. In fiscal year 2019, the organization provided nearly $200 million in community benefit—free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs. Follow CHI Franciscan on Facebook facebook.com/chifranciscan, Twitter @CHIFranciscan and Instagram @chi.franciscan.

