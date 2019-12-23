CHI Franciscan Hospital Earns National Top Teaching Hospital Award

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHI Franciscan's St. Joseph Medical Center was recognized this week as the only hospital in Washington state to earn the 2019 Top Teaching Hospital award by Leapfrog group—a national watchdog organization that reports hospital performances. This award builds upon CHI Franciscan's fall 2019 patient safety scores, which were the highest scores in the state.

"At CHI Franciscan, we are committed to providing an exceptional experience for our patients by delivering the safest, highest-quality care and service," said Ketul J. Patel, chief executive officer of CHI Franciscan. "Our recognition as a Top Teaching Hospital is a direct result of our care team's dedication to excellence and our mission to create healthier communities."

Each year, the Leapfrog Group awards hospitals with the highest standards of care throughout the country with the Top Hospital designation. The group evaluates data from their annual survey, which measures several domains—medication safety, inpatient care management, infections, maternity care, inpatient surgery, and pediatric care. Additionally, Leapfrog evaluates data from CMS' mortality measures for heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, COPD, coronary artery bypass grafting, and stroke. To receive the Top Hospital designation, facilities must place in the top 10 percent of hospitals as measured by Leapfrog's safety domains, meet and exceed CMS' national standards, and receive an 'A' fall 2019 safety grade.

"We are proud to earn the highest patient safety marks in the state and honored to earn the only Top Teaching Hospital award in the state," said Michael Anderson, MD, chief medical officer of CHI Franciscan. "We continually refine our safety and quality practices to ensure we are providing the safest, healing environment for our communities."

Boasting two residency programs—general surgery and pharmacy—St. Joseph Medical Center's Top Teaching Hospital award demonstrates the hospital's continued commitment to patient safety and to cultivating the next generation of medical professionals to serve the South Sound community.

About CHI Franciscan

CHI Franciscan is a Catholic nonprofit health system based in Tacoma, Washington, with $2.45 billion in total revenue and a team of more than 12,000 physicians, providers, nurses, and staff that provide expert, compassionate medical care at 11 acute care hospitals and over 200 primary and specialty care clinics throughout the greater Puget Sound. This includes St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor; St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood; St. Elizabeth Hospital, Enumclaw; St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way; St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma; Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton and Silverdale; Highline Medical Center, Burien; Regional Hospital, Burien; CHI Franciscan Rehabilitation Hospital, Tacoma, and Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital, Tacoma. Started in 1891 by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, today CHI Franciscan is one of the largest health systems in Washington state. The system is comprised of more than 1,200 hospital beds and over 4,000 credentialed providers offering cardiovascular care, cancer care, orthopedics and sports medicine, neurosciences, women's care and other health care services. CHI Franciscan's mission is to create healthier communities, including caring for the poor and underserved. In fiscal year 2018, the organization provided $190 million in community benefit—free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs. Follow CHI Franciscan on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CHIFranciscan , Twitter @CHIFranciscan and Instagram @chi.franciscan or go to our website for information www.chifranciscan.org.

