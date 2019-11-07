CHI Franciscan Hospitals Earn High Marks in Patient Safety

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHI Franciscan earned top-scoring 'A' and 'B' safety grades systemwide according to the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades report released today by the Leapfrog Group. CHI Franciscan hospital's high ratings position the system as a leader in patient safety across the state.

The report card uses 27 evidence-based measures of patient safety to assign A, B, C, D, and F grades to more than 2,600 acute-care hospitals across the nation.

"At CHI Franciscan, our number one priority each day is to deliver the safest, highest-quality care to our patients," said Ketul J. Patel, chief executive officer of CHI Franciscan. "These grades are evidence of our team's dedication and commitment to provide exceptional clinical care and further our mission to create healthier communities."

Five of CHI Franciscan's hospitals – St. Joseph Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, Harrison Medical Center Bremerton, and Harrison Medical Center Silverdale – achieved 'A' grades. Two – Highline Medical Center and St. Clare Hospital – earned 'B' grades. The difference between an 'A' and a 'B' grade is statistically small and demonstrates CHI Franciscan's system-wide effort to improve every aspect of safety and service.

"We are honored to consecutively earn such high marks systemwide and we're particularly proud to consistently improve within each of our hospitals," said Michael Anderson, MD, chief medical officer of CHI Franciscan. "We look forward to continually refining our safety practices to deliver the safest quality care and service to all our patients."

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American healthcare. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

The Leapfrog Group's ratings are updated every six months, once in the spring and again in the fall.

About CHI Franciscan

CHI Franciscan is a Catholic nonprofit health system based in Tacoma, Washington, with $2.45 billion in total revenue and a team of more than 12,000 physicians, providers, nurses, and staff that provide expert, compassionate medical care at 11 acute care hospitals and over 200 primary and specialty care clinics throughout the greater Puget Sound. This includes St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor; St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood; St. Elizabeth Hospital, Enumclaw; St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way; St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma; Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton and Silverdale; Highline Medical Center, Burien; Regional Hospital, Burien; CHI Franciscan Rehabilitation Hospital, Tacoma, and Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital, Tacoma. Started in 1891 by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, today CHI Franciscan is one of the largest health systems in Washington state. The system is comprised of more than 1,200 hospital beds and over 4,000 credentialed providers offering cardiovascular care, cancer care, orthopedics and sports medicine, neurosciences, women's care and other health care services. CHI Franciscan's mission is to create healthier communities, including caring for the poor and underserved. In fiscal year 2018, the organization provided $190 million in community benefit—free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs. Follow CHI Franciscan on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CHIFranciscan , Twitter @CHIFranciscan and Instagram @chi.franciscan or go to our website for information www.chifranciscan.org.

