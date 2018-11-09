CHI Franciscan Hospitals Earn Outstanding Safety Grades

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CHI Franciscan hospitals earned top-scoring A and B safety grades according to the fall 2018 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades released today by the Leapfrog Group. CHI Franciscan hospitals' high ratings put the system at the top of the state for safe care.

The report card uses 27 evidence-based measures of patient safety to assign A, B, C, D, and F grades to more than 2,600 acute-care hospitals across the nation.

"Our number one priority at CHI Franciscan is to provide the safest and highest quality care to our patients each day throughout every facility," said Ketul J. Patel, CEO of CHI Franciscan. "These grades are a direct result of our dedicated teams' approach to patient safety and our constant focus on delivering exceptional care and health outcomes."

Four of CHI Franciscan's hospitals – St. Anthony Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton, and Harrison Medical Center, Silverdale achieved 'A' grades. Three – St. Joseph Medical Center, Highline Medical Center, and St. Clare Hospital earned 'B' grades.

The difference between an 'A' and a 'B' grade is statistically small and demonstrates CHI Franciscan's system-wide effort to improve every facet of safety and service.

"I have never seen a health system more dedicated to constantly improving its safety of care," said Dr. John Krueger, Vice President of Quality, CHI Franciscan. "Our patients are our top priority and the reason why we consistently practice new and better ways to deliver the safest quality care and service."

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American healthcare. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

The Leapfrog Group's ratings are updated every six months — once in the spring and again in the fall.

CHI Franciscan is a Catholic nonprofit health system based in Tacoma, Washington, with $2.45 billion in total revenue and a team of more than 12,000 physicians, providers, nurses, and staff that provide expert, compassionate medical care at 11 acute care hospitals and over 200 primary and specialty care clinics throughout the greater Puget Sound. This includes St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor; St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood; St. Elizabeth Hospital, Enumclaw; St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way; St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma; Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton and Silverdale; Highline Medical Center, Burien; Regional Hospital, Burien; CHI Franciscan Rehabilitation Hospital, Tacoma, and Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital, Tacoma. Started in 1891 by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, today CHI Franciscan is one of the largest health systems in Washington state. The system is comprised of more than 1,200 hospital beds and over 4,000 credentialed providers offering cardiovascular care, cancer care, orthopedics and sports medicine, neurosciences, women's care and other health care services. CHI Franciscan's mission is to create healthier communities, including caring for the poor and underserved. In fiscal year 2018, the organization provided $190 million in community benefit—free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs. Follow CHI Franciscan on Facebook facebook.com/FranciscanHealth, Twitter @FHSHealth and Instagram @franciscanhealth or go to our website for information www.chifranciscan.org.

