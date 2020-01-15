Chiba Prefectural Government Showing Promotion Video in Anticipation of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

CHIBA, Japan, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chiba Prefectural Government is currently showing its promotional video targeting those who will visit the Kanto region both from Japan and overseas to view the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics as well as tourists as the Games are scheduled to be held only six months later.

The video introduces Chiba Prefecture's attractive features such as tourist spots, nature and traditional events, which visitors can enjoy in summer when the Games will be held, in addition to eight Olympic and Paralympic events that will be held in the prefecture.

Through the release of the video, the Chiba Prefectural Government is determined to attract tourists both from Japan and overseas to visit the prefecture on the occasion of the Tokyo Games and increase momentum for the event.

1. Title

Welcome to CHIBA

- Welcome to TOKYO 2020 -

2. Main Content

(1) Venues for 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Events to be Held in Chiba Prefecture

- Makuhari Messe Hall (Chiba City)

- Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach (Ichinomiya Town)

(Photo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102229/202001085509/_prw_PI1fl_Jb6wU3hb.jpg)

(2) Eight Olympic and Paralympic Events to be Held in Chiba Prefecture

- Olympics

Fencing, Surfing, Taekwondo and Wrestling

- Paralympics

Goalball, Sitting Volleyball, Para Taekwondo and Wheelchair Fencing

(3) Attractions in Chiba Prefecture that Visitors can Enjoy in Summer

- Sightseeing

Funabashi H.C. Andersen Park (Sunflower Field) (Funabashi City)

Makuhari Beach Fireworks Festa (Chiba City)

- Nature

Shimizu Keiryu Park (Nomizo-no-taki-falls, Kameiwa-no-Doukutsu caves) (Kimitsu City)

Diamond Fuji (an optical phenomenon in which Mount Fuji shines like a diamond when the rising or setting sun aligns with the mountain's peak) (Minamiboso and Tateyama Cities)

- Food

Futomaki Matsuri Sushi (thick sushi rolls) (local cuisine)

Blueberry Picking (Kisarazu City)

- History & Culture

Boshu Uchiwa Fan Making Experience (Minamiboso City)

Sawara Grand Festival (Katori City)

3. Guests appearing in the video

Athletes and others who have close ties with Chiba Prefecture

(Photo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102229/202001085509/_prw_PI2fl_vNWoyM3s.jpg)

4. Video

- 120 seconds: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ar745ukiQG8

- 30 seconds (1): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjXFAswDmBA

- 30 seconds (2): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRCELU3w-aE

SOURCE Chiba Prefectural Government