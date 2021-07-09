Chiba Prefectural Government to Hold Online Tours by "City Volunteers" During Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games

CHIBA, Japan, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

- Experiencing Japan through Virtual Tours -

The Chiba Prefectural Government will provide virtual tours arranged by "City Cast Chiba", an organization of "city volunteers" recruited by the local government, in August and September.

Chiba Prefecture will host eight sporting events such as fencing, surfing and goalball at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The virtual tours are designed to help people, who had planned to enjoy local tours or excursions in areas around the Olympics and Paralympics venues, to enjoy alternative experiences.

Programs in English, Chinese and Spanish will be posted on the Chiba Prefectural Government's website from mid-July. Those wishing to take part in the programs are required to apply through the website after confirming the programs of their choice.

*Participants will be chosen on a first-come-first-served basis.

Languages and Tour Schedule

*Details of tours and their themes will be posted on the website, as listed below, once they are fixed.

*Time is Japan time.

*Each tour is limited to 15 participants.

Tour No. 1

Language: Chinese

Aug. 15 (Sun), 2021, from 15:00 to 16:00 Aug. 21 (Sat), 2021, from 11:00 to 12:00 Aug. 29 (Sun), 2021, from 11:00 to 12:00

Tour No. 2

Language: Spanish

Aug. 21 (Sat), 2021, from 20:00 to 21:00 Aug. 22 (Sun), 2021, from 20:00 to 21:00

Tour No. 3

Language: English

Aug. 5 (Thu), 2021, from 19:00 to 20:00 Aug. 21 (Sat), 2021, from 18:00 to 19:00 Sept. 4 (Sat), 2021, from 9:00 to 10:00

Tour No. 4

Language: English

Aug. 5 (Thu), 2021, from 19:00 to 20:00 Aug. 22 (Sun), 2021, from 9:00 to 10:00 Sept. 5 (Sun), 2021, from 18:00 to 19:00

City Cast Chiba: Chiba Prefectural Government

https://www.pref.chiba.lg.jp/kkbunka/volunteer2020/en/index.html

