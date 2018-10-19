Chiba Prefecture Welcomes Visitors to "Strawberry-picking Farms"

CHIBA, Japan, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strawberry production is flourishing in Chiba Prefecture, home to more than 100 strawberry farms where visitors can enjoy "strawberry picking," which is quite popular with tourists. Varieties of strawberry species are grown on many of the strawberry-picking farms, and visitors can enjoy eating the berries to compare their tastes. Notably, "CHI-BA+BERRY," a new strawberry variety that hit the stores in January 2017, is available only in Chiba Prefecture. The prefecture where Narita International Airport is located is easily accessible from overseas. Chiba Prefecture, endowed with mild climate, is welcoming spring full of flowers right now. Please come to springtime Chiba to enjoy eating "CHI-BA+BERRY."

Photo1: Enjoyable "strawberry picking"

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102229/201901292634/_prw_PI1fl_YHNG9408.jpg

Photo2: Delicious large fruit "CHI-BA+BERRY"

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102229/201901292634/_prw_PI2fl_f9bv5SZM.jpg

The logo of "CHI-BA+BERRY: Chiba's mascot character "CHI-BA+KUN" is the landmark

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102229/201901292634/_prw_PI3fl_iLZBVCna.jpg

1. About "strawberry picking" in Chiba Prefecture

There are more than 100 strawberry-picking farms. "CHI-BA+BERRY" is cultivated by about 50 farms.

The strawberry-picking season is from January to around May.

2. About "CHI-BA+BERRY"

The berry itself is big and its shape is beautiful.

It is sweet and delicious.

SOURCE Chiba Prefectural Government