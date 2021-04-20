Chicago Atlantic Adds to Originations Team by Hiring Tom Miles

CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Atlantic Advisers, LLC ("Chicago Atlantic") today announced Tom Miles has joined the firm as Vice President based in Chicago. Tom's primary responsibilities will include originating and executing new investments, conducting due diligence, and portfolio monitoring for Green Ivy Capital, Chicago Atlantic's affiliated credit platform focused on providing financing to companies in the cannabis space and related industries.

Green Ivy Capital

Prior to joining Chicago Atlantic, Tom was a Vice President at PNC Bank originating and executing senior secured loans in support of private equity-led buyouts, recapitalizations, and restructurings. Prior to PNC, Tom worked within FTI Consulting's transaction advisory group. Tom holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Miami.

"We are very excited to add Tom to the Chicago Atlantic team," said Tony Cappell, Partner and Co-founder of Chicago Atlantic. "He is a great cultural fit for our organization and a strong addition to our investment team."

"The growth in our Green Ivy credit team is indicative of the increased demand for financing we are seeing in the cannabis space, especially as we see regulatory tailwinds for the industry," said Andreas Bodmeier, Partner and Co-founder of Chicago Atlantic. "As the risk/return parameters for cannabis credit become more and more attractive, we believe it is the right time to expand our dedicated team of professionals in this focus area of our firm."

About Chicago Atlantic / Green Ivy Capital

Chicago Atlantic Advisers, LLC ("Chicago Atlantic") is an asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Founded in 2018 by Tony Cappell, John Mazarakis, and Andreas Bodmeier, the firm seeks to capitalize on North American investment opportunities that are time-sensitive, complex, or in dislocated markets, where risk is fundamentally mispriced. Through its affiliate Green Ivy Capital, LLC ("Green Ivy"), the firm manages a diversified portfolio of credit investments in the cannabis space and is actively investing across the value chain. Green Ivy provides financing solutions for all cannabis verticals, from cultivation and processing to retail dispensaries. Credit solutions include term loans to support refinancing's, acquisitions, build-outs, construction and equipment loans, and bridge financing. For more information, please visit www.chicagoatlantic.com.

Contact Information:

For financing inquiries regarding Chicago Atlantic, please contact:

Tom Miles

Vice President

Chicago Atlantic Advisers, LLC

(847) 373-5804

[email protected]

For media and general inquiries regarding Chicago Atlantic, please contact:

Andreas Bodmeier

Partner & Co-founder

(312) 809-7002

[email protected]

