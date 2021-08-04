Chicago Atlantic Provides $10 Million Credit Facility to Silverpeak Holdings, LLC

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Ivy Capital, LLC ("Green Ivy Capital"), an affiliate of Chicago Atlantic Advisers, LLC ("Chicago Atlantic"), announced today it funded a new $10 million senior secured term loan facility (the "Term Loan Facility") for Silverpeak Holdings, LLC ("Silverpeak"), a vertically integrated operator in Colorado. The Term Loan will provide Silverpeak capital to refinance its existing indebtedness and support further growth.

"We are excited to support Silverpeak, an experienced operator in Colorado and believe this capital will act as a catalyst for the next stage of growth" said Thomas Miles, Vice President at Chicago Atlantic. "Silverpeak has a strong management team, brand, and operations that have had a ton of success being profitable in a competitive market."

Chapman Ducote, Founder of Silverpeak, said, "It was truly a pleasure to work with Chicago Atlantic on this transaction. Unlike many other lenders that try to understand cannabis, Chicago really gets it, shows up, and provides creative options which look and feel a lot more like a proper credit facility. They listened to our needs and provided the best financing solution we have seen in the space to date."

About Silverpeak

Based in Aspen, Colorado, Silverpeak has seven retail dispensaries, two cultivation facilities, and two production facilities, making it among the more established large-scale vertically integrated players in Colorado. Silverpeak has been successful both in aggregating and integrating robust operations in Colorado and will soon launch retail delivery.

About Chicago Atlantic Group / Green Ivy Capital

Chicago Atlantic is an asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private market investing. Founded in 2018 by Tony Cappell, John Mazarakis, and Andreas Bodmeier, the firm seeks to capitalize on North American investment opportunities that are time-sensitive, complex, or in dislocated markets, where risk is fundamentally mispriced. Through its affiliate Green Ivy Capital, LLC, the firm manages a diversified portfolio of credit investments in the cannabis space and is actively investing across the value chain. Green Ivy provides financing solutions for all cannabis verticals, from cultivation and processing to retail dispensaries. Chicago Atlantic's credit solutions include term loans to support refinancing's, acquisitions, build-outs, construction and equipment loans, and bridge financing. For more information, please visit www.chicagoatlantic.com.

