Chicago Attorney Kathryn L. Conway Becomes Youngest President in Women's Bar Association of Illinois History

CHICAGO, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Civil Trial Attorney Kathryn L. Conway was sworn in as President of the Women's Bar Association of Illinois, one of the state's oldest and largest professional legal associations.

At 35, she becomes the youngest President in the WBAI's 106-year history.

Though she holds title as being the youngest attorney to serve as WBAI President, Conway has already enjoyed a career of considerable success; from rising to Partner at the renowned Chicago personal injury firm of Power Rogers, LLP, where she began working as a law clerk while attending Loyola University Chicago School of Law, to securing millions in compensation for victims and families in complex claims involving medical malpractice, birth injuries, trucking collisions, and wrongful death.

Throughout her years in practice, Conway has earned the respect and esteem of clients and colleagues alike, and has cultivated a record of success and accolades. Among her many distinctions, Conway has been named to the Illinois Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars every year since 2014, The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40, and Illinois Emerging Lawyers, which recently profiled her career and leadership endeavors in its annual publication.

As President of the WBAI, Conway will play a vital role in furthering the organization's mission to promote, protect, and advance the interests of women and women lawyers. Inspired by the Association's effort in Illinois' ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, she looks forward to working with the WBAI legislative committee to support meaningful legislation that ensures equality in compensation, support for families and working mothers.

As noted in her President's Message, Conway also has plans for creating opportunities through women-focused CLE programming, networking events, community service initiatives, and expansion of the WBAI's mentorship program.

Kathryn L. Conway is a Partner at the law firm of Power Rogers, LLP, where she's amassed a record of success in complex medical malpractice, personal injury, and wrongful death actions in state and federal courts across Illinois. In addition to her courtroom success and professional recognition, Conway is actively committed to serving the community, serving on the associate board of Chicago Jesuit Academy, a non-profit school on Chicago's west side, and Sarah's Inn, a non-profit devoted to improving the lives of domestic violence victims. To learn more visit www.powerrogers.com.

