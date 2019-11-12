Chicago Auto Show Announces 2020 Dates, Launches New Website

The nation's largest and best-attended auto show, held annually at McCormick Place, will open to the public Saturday, Feb. 8, and run through Monday, Feb. 17, Presidents Day. The show is open 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. each day, except for the final day of the show, Presidents Day, when it closes at 8 p.m.

The show's producer, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, promises visitors access to nearly 1,000 of the industry's latest cars, trucks and SUVs; demonstrations of the most innovative technology; interactive exhibits featuring virtual reality simulators; family-friendly activities; special appearances from celebrities and sports icons; and special themed days. In addition to the latest production, concept and exotic vehicles, the show is packed with opportunities for attendees to get behind the wheel through multiple indoor and outdoor ride-and-drive experiences.

"With more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space, the Chicago Auto Show has something that will appeal to everyone," said 2020 Chicago Auto Show Chairman Tony Guido. "Whether or not you're in the market for a new vehicle, the show provides a great opportunity to experience the latest technology and safety features found in today's cars, trucks and SUVs."

"Through research, we know that nearly 70 percent of people who attend the Chicago Auto Show are 12-month vehicle intenders," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager David Sloan. "The show's indoor test tracks and outdoor test drives offer ample opportunity for people to get behind the wheel and experience the latest and greatest."

Special-themed Days Include:

Sports Team Pride Day on Feb. 10 (wear a Chicago team jersey for discounted admission)

(wear a team jersey for discounted admission) Women's Day on Feb. 11 (women are admitted for a discounted price)

(women are admitted for a discounted price) A Safe Haven Food Drive from Feb. 12-14 (bring three cans of food for discounted admission)

(bring three cans of food for discounted admission) Telemundo Hispanic Heritage Day on Feb. 14 (Telemundo hosts interactive activities and a live TV broadcast from the show floor)

(Telemundo hosts interactive activities and a live TV broadcast from the show floor) Chicago Friday Night Flights the evening of Feb. 14 (more than a dozen local breweries offer samples of popular craft beer)

(more than a dozen local breweries offer samples of popular craft beer) Family Day on Feb. 17 (The Daily Herald hosts a day of family fun and programming; Presidents Day also means a school holiday for many children)

Tickets are available for purchase at www.ChicagoAutoShow.com or at McCormick Place ticket booths throughout the public show. Ticket prices are $13 for adults, $8 for seniors aged 62 or older, $8 for children ages 7-12 and children 6 and younger are admitted free when they accompany a paying adult.

The show's 2020 Media Preview will be held Feb. 6-7 and its black-tie charity gala, First Look for Charity, will be held the evening of Friday, Feb. 7 at McCormick Place.

Online Media Registration Now Open

Media visiting the website are now able to register for media credentials, download high-resolution Chicago Auto Show images and video, locate recent news releases and access the official press kit. The media section of the site is found at www.ChicagoAutoShow.com/media/.

For more information on the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, please visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com. or watch this promotional video.

About the Chicago Auto Show

The Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America, spanning more than 1 million square feet of production, concept and exotic vehicle exhibit space. In addition to hosting multiple world and North American vehicle debuts, the Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity raises more than $2.5 million annually for 18 vital Chicago organizations in a single night. The 2020 public show is Feb. 8-17. For more information, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com or www.Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is one of the nation's largest metropolitan dealer organizations. It is comprised of more than 420 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world-famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information please visit www.CATA.info.

