Chicago Auto Show Concludes Successful 10-Day Run

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 111th edition of the Chicago Auto Show officially closed to the public on Monday, Feb. 18, concluding a successful 10-day run of the nation's largest and best-attended auto show. The Chicago Automobile Trade Association, producer of the show, reported a bump in attendance this year despite the slowing market.

"As the nation's largest consumer show, we know people come here to shop," said Ray Scarpelli Jr., the 2019 Chicago Auto Show chairman. "According to Foresight Research, nearly 70 percent of adults who visit the Chicago Auto Show are in the market to purchase a vehicle within 12 months. That's what makes the Chicago show stand out from other shows and experiential events, further demonstrating the importance of automaker participation."

The show's impact was palpable at the dealership level; local new-car dealers reported a noticeable increase in customers following the show's strong opening weekend.

"There's no doubt that we saw a big uptick in traffic and sales at our dealerships," said Kevin Keefe, owner of Brilliance Honda and Brilliance Subaru. "The activity at the stores was noticeably higher the weekend after the Chicago Auto Show opened to the public."

"We actually had more customers than sales representatives on the show's closing Saturday," added Jason Roberts, general manager of Advantage Toyota of River Oaks.

"In the end, we want the Chicago Auto Show to be judged on the number of new-vehicle sales it generates," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Dave Sloan.

The longest-running auto show in North America once again featured more than 1 million square feet of top-tier exhibits by global automakers, 20 brand-new vehicle introductions that made their worldwide or national debut and a host of interactive exhibits and test drive opportunities.

Never-seen-before vehicles to make their debut included:

2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia

2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport

2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD

2019 Chrysler Pacifica 35th Anniversary Edition

2019 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson by Tuscany

2020 GMC Sierra HD

2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30 th Anniversary Edition

Anniversary Edition 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport

2019 Ram 1500 Multifunction Tailgate

2019 Ram 2500 HD Mopar

2019 Ram Chassis Cab

2020 Subaru Legacy

2020 Toyota RAV4 Off-Road

2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro

2020 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GL

The 2019 show was packed with opportunities for attendees to get behind the wheel. Camp Jeep, which celebrated its 15th anniversary at the show, featured its popular indoor track where attendees could ride inside the Cherokee, Compass, Renegade and Wrangler and take on the 18-foot hill at a 35-degree angle. Kia also featured a new indoor test track, an off-road course to highlight the capabilities of its all-new, three-row SUV, the 2020 Telluride.

Land Rover offered a brand-new indoor test track – the Above and Beyond Tour – which allowed guests to experience the full Land Rover lineup, including the Range Rover Plug-In Hybrid and Range Rover Velar. The indoor off-road course offered commanding views of the show floor and challenged drivers to explore both their own limits and those of the full family of Land Rover vehicles.

Ram Trucks also brought an all-new track, the Ram Truck Territory, an interactive ride experience with a 28,000-square-foot in-truck adventure to demonstrate the power and capabilities of the Ram Truck lineup.

Nearly 1,000 cars, trucks and SUVs were on display, and consumers casted their votes for their favorite in five different categories for the 14th annual Best of Show balloting.

The vehicles that rose to the top included:

Best All-New Production: Jeep Gladiator

Jeep Gladiator Best Concept Vehicle: Lexus LC Convertible

Lexus LC Convertible Best Green Vehicle: Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron Best Exhibit: Jeep

Jeep Vehicle I'd most like to have in my driveway: Bugatti Chiron

Planning is already underway for the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, which will be held from Feb. 8-17.

For more information on the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, please visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com. For high resolution photos and b-roll, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com/media/online-newsroom-gallery.

About the Chicago Auto Show

The Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America, spanning more than 1 million square feet of production, concept and exotic vehicle exhibit space. In addition to hosting multiple world and North American vehicle debuts, the Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity raises more than $2.5 million annually for 18 vital Chicago organizations in a single night. The 2020 public show is Feb. 8-17. For more information, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com or www.Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is one of the nation's largest metropolitan dealer organizations. It is comprised of more than 420 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world-famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information please visit www.CATA.info.

