Chicago Automobile Trade Association Announces 2020-21 Board Of Directors

CHICAGO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Keefe (Brilliance Honda, Crystal Lake; and Brilliance Subaru, Elgin) was elected 2020-21 Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA) chairman and 2021 Chicago Auto Show co-chairman at the June CATA board meeting.

"I am incredibly honored to head Chicago's new-car dealer association, especially during these uncertain times," said Keefe, 2020-21 CATA chairman. "Since 1904, the CATA has been a rock, providing its dealers with the kind of leadership and guidance that helps them continue to serve their customers through good times and bad. Navigating ever-changing safety measures, Illinois' essential business rules and federal legislation is an ongoing challenge for new-car dealerships, and the CATA is an excellent resource for its members."

The CATA also elected a new executive board. JC Phelan (Jack Phelan Chevrolet, Lyons; Jack Phelan Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, Countryside) is vice chairman. Jay Hopkins (Hopkins Ford of Elgin) is treasurer. Kelley Webb Roberts (Webb Chevrolet, Oak Lawn; Webb Chevrolet of Plainfield; Webb Hyundai, Highland, Indiana; and Webb Hyundai-Mitsubishi, Merrillville, Indiana) joins the executive committee as secretary and becomes the first woman on the CATA executive board. Former CATA chairman Bill Haggerty (Haggerty Buick GMC, Villa Park; and Haggerty Ford, West Chicago) becomes 2021 Chicago Auto Show chairman.

"I am humbled to represent the Chicago Automobile Trade Association and our more than 400 new-car dealers," said Webb Roberts. "The CATA is an advocate for dealers and, until serving on this board, I did not realize the value and impact it creates for our business. As we continue to face uncharted territory, the CATA will continue to help protect our businesses, our employees and our industry."

In addition to the executive committee, the CATA board includes John Crane, Dan Heller, Ryan Kelly, Fred Marks, Dan Marquardt, Scott Muller, Steve Phillipos, Jason Roberts, Tom Shirey and Richard Wickstrom.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 Chicago-area franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information please visit CATA.info.

