Chicago-based Connexion Earns Recognition for Best Electrical Distributor Ecommerce Website From tED Magazine

This annual marketing conference brings together distributor and manufacturer sales and marketing professionals to share best practices and participate in a peer to peer "Best of the Best" marketing competition. Judging this year's NAED's marketing awards were Hank Bergson, Henry Bergson Associates; Jan Niehaus, Communication by Design, Katrina Olson, Katrinaolson.com, and Shad Thomas, Leo Burnett Company.

In launching its e-commerce site, Connexion focused on providing an easy to navigate, customer-friendly experience. Highlights include an innovative approach to product taxonomy, enabling fewer clicks to locate desired products, price and availability transparency, quick order lists, a customized checkout process, and a myriad of content-rich resources. "Our focus has always been on providing an easy-to-navigate, customer friendly site. To this end, we've been implementing design and functionality changes since our launch to position our website uniquely from the rest and provide the best customer experience possible," stated Liz Paradise, Connexion Director of eCommerce.

Commenting further on website transparency, Liz added: "Our goal was to be transparent to all customers. We show pricing and exact availability per location without having to log onto our website. We also show approximate lead times on products that we don't currently have in stock instead of showing the dreaded "Call for Availability". We want our customers to receive answers to their most relevant questions such as "How much?" and "When can I get it?" right away without having to take the time to pick up a phone."

Comments from the award judges: "Connexion truly built an online store with its new e-commerce site. It's intuitive, easy to navigate, cleanly designed, customer focused, and highly functional."

For 50 years, tED magazine has recognized the electrical industry's top marketing initiatives with its Best of the Best competition. Connexion was one of 47 electrical distributors and suppliers honored this year in 11 categories for campaigns launching in 2018.

About Connexion

Connexion, headquartered at Buffalo Grove, IL is a privately held, independent provider of electrical equipment, supplies and facility solutions. Connexion is a quality driven company with the goal of providing the optimal selection of products and services enabling their clients to operate with greater efficiency, profitability and safety.

Press Contact:

Daniel Dobski

847-499-8300

ddobski@connexiones.com

SOURCE Connexion

Related Links

https://www.connexiones.com

