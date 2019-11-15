Chicago-Based K-Ratio Named One Of Nation's Top 100 Technology Companies In Freight Industry, Voted "Best In Show" At FreightWaves Live Conference

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Ratio has been named one of the top 100 tech companies for their innovation and disruption in the freight industry. FreightWaves created a panel of industry leaders, investors and academics to narrow the list of over 500 nominations to the 100 top companies. K-Ratio was developed to utilize data insights and technology within the freight and logistics industry in conjunction with the opening of the Trucking Freight Futures Market, a financial exchange for trading contracts in the $726 Billion US trucking industry.

"We are honored to be recognized with such well-known industry leaders and to have the opportunity to prove ourselves as bringing valuable disruption to the freight industry," said Patrick Draut, a Principal at K-Ratio. "When fully mature, the Trucking Freight Futures Market is going to fundamentally change the nature of the entire logistics business, transforming variable risk line items into fixed costs for hundreds of thousands of businesses."

Additionally, K-Ratio was voted "Best In Show" for demonstration of its new proprietary "card" service at the FreightWaves Live Conference in Chicago. The "card" is a visual representation of data extracted from a company's transportation management software with the goal of showcasing data above "biased storytelling and gut instincts" according to Zachary Brictson, K-Ratio's senior business intelligence analyst.

ABOUT K-RATIO

As a full-service risk management firm, K-Ratio provides solutions for shipper customers, carriers, and 3PLs by implementing aligned strategies to reduce the price volatility associated with the movement of freight over the road. They comprise a team of finance, mathematics, and logistics experts to provide the analysis, advisory, and execution services tailored to meet business objectives and remove price uncertainty. To learn more: k-ratio.com .

