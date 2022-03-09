Chicago-based UX agency, Bold Insight, expands to UK

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With two offices in the US, Bold Insight, a leader in user experience (UX) and human factors research, has expanded its global footprint to the United Kingdom. Lead by Managing Partner Robert Schumacher, the new team is based in London and set to open physical offices soon. As a premiere center for digital innovation, London's location in Europe and diverse population is ideal to conduct UX research on products and services across industries.

"Our London team can uncover a broad range of insights in a tight timeline across all of the UK," said Schumacher. "This is one of the many reasons we have been looking forward to establishing an office here. I'm thrilled with the talented and experienced UX experts we've brought on who have a wealth of local knowledge; our clients have been equally impressed."

Established in 2018, the Bold Insight team has grown to over 70 UX and human factors researchers executing research for more than one hundred clients around the world. The London team makes doing business with existing UK clients and global clients wishing to enter the UK market even more seamless.

"Our clients need global insights. Since Bob has been leading research in the UK for over ten years, this was a natural extension of our research capabilities to build the UK team," said Bold Insight Managing Partner Gavin Lew. "His enthusiasm and passion for the local market, and established relationships with local vendors, makes this an exciting next step in Bold Insight's growth strategy."

Beyond the US and the UK, employee-owned Bold Insight is a part of a global group, ReSight Global, which has employee-owned UX agencies in Japan, China, Switzerland, and Germany. This global organization plans, manages, and executes hundreds of projects per year. Meeting clients needs for global reach, ReSight Global offers consistent quality and shared guiding principles, values, and investment across all its companies.

Learn more about Bold Insight's UK-based services by visiting boldinsight.com/UK.

About Bold Insight

Bold Insight is a UX and human factors research agency based in Chicago. Our research enables designers to design with confidence. We span the product development life cycle; informing early product design to global human factors validation, all to ensure user experiences are useful, usable, safe, engaging, and satisfying. Find out more at boldinsight.com or email [email protected] to discuss your next project.

