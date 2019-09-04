Chicago Children's Advocacy Center Recognizes Unsung Heroes in the Fight Against Child Sexual Abuse

The event, led by Chairs Gregg Elstien (Senior Vice President of Alper Services) and Kahlil Hogan ( Principal/Director of Operations at VistaNational Insurance Group) and Superhero Host Committee Chairs, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and John C. Robak (President of Greeley and Hansen and Chair of the Chicago Police Foundation) is expected to draw more than 400 supporters. The lively evening features an open bar, Pan-Asian cuisine, silent auction, raffles and a brief program. General admission tickets are $150 each. A limited number of VIP tickets ($200 each) include exclusive food and beverage menu.

"Without the dedication and support of the many unsung heroes in our community, we wouldn't be able to provide the critical services that our children need to heal from sexual abuse," said Char Rivette, Executive Director of ChicagoCAC. "Our free-of-charge services help to restore the lives of the more than 2,000 Chicago-area children and families impacted by child sexual abuse each year."

For sponsorships and event tickets or to donate, visit ChicagoCAC.org/Heroes.

Superhero Sponsors: CDW Corporation; John C. Robak

Protector Sponsors: Beam Suntory; Stifel; Walgreens

About:

ChicagoCAC and its public partners are the first responders to over 2,500 reports of child sexual abuse, child physical abuse, witness to violence and other serious maltreatment in Chicago each year. It is the city's only non-profit organization that coordinates the child abuse response of the Chicago Police Department, Illinois Department of Children & Family Services, Cook County State's Attorney's Office, and Cook County Health under one roof. ChicagoCAC provides family advocacy, forensic interviews, mental health therapy and more, all free of charge to every client. Since opening in 2001, it has served more than 36,000 children and families. More information can be found at ChicagoCAC.org

