Chicago Children's Museum Launches Construction Of Its Newest Exhibit, Moen Presents Water City

"Countless children and families from Chicagoland and around the world have fond memories of Water Ways," said Chicago Children's Museum President and CEO Jennifer Farrington. "While we have had great times with the Water Ways exhibit, we are excited to partner with Moen and ILDNR to engage children in playing and learning with water – one of the universal pursuits of childhood."

Cheri Phyfer, president of Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group, said: "Since Moen's founding over 80 years ago, our purpose has been to find new ways for people to experience water, and those experiences aren't limited to the kitchen or bathroom. We're committed to making water experiences better in our communities and environment as well. Partnering with Children's Museum is a great way for us to help educate future generations about the importance of this essential natural resource."

The MOEN Presents Water City exhibit will be located in a 1,645 sq. ft. gallery on the museum's third floor, the former location of the Water Ways exhibit. The gallery is in the historic part of Navy Pier called the Head House, which is a 50 ft. tall tower that can be seen on the western elevation of the historic Navy Pier.

The current design of MOEN Presents Water City includes a central water feature with three legs radiating from the center to echo the three branches of the Chicago River. The exhibit will include elements that are uniquely Chicago, such as a lock/dam system, Lake Michigan, the Chicago River, and recognizable skyscrapers from Chicago's skyline.

"Moen is the right partner for the reinvention of the water exhibit," said Farrington. "We share a commitment to successful approaches to STEM learning experiences and believe in the unique potential of water play to inspire children to explore, observe, and nurture their innate curiosity. These are the basic elements of STEM and scientific inquiry."

MOEN Presents Water City is scheduled be completed in 2022.

About Chicago Children's Museum

The mission of Chicago Children's Museum (CCM) is to improve children's lives by creating a community where play and learning connect. CCM is dedicated to young children and the important adults in their lives. Play-filled experiences, including more than 13 interactive exhibits and daily programming in Tinkering Lab, the Art Studio, and Pritzker Playspace, tap into how kids learn. Intentional play-filled experiences for children ages 0-10 develop the foundation for a lifelong love of learning. For the latest information, visit chicagochildrensmuseum.org.

About Moen

Moen is the #1 consumer faucet brand in North America, offering a vast array of stylish and innovative kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks, garbage disposals, leak detection products and connected home offerings for residential applications that give consumers more power than ever before to understand and control the water that flows through their homes. These thoughtful designs deliver an exceptional user experience and elevate the way people interact with water every day. Moen is committed to sustainability and through its Mission Moen initiative has committed to saving 1 trillion gallons of water, and repurposing 2,000 tons of ocean plastic, by the year 2030 through product and packaging innovation. In addition, Moen Commercial offers superior-performing products that can deliver lower lifetime costs for today's facilities.

Moen is part of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. Moen anchors the Global Plumbing Group (GPG), which also includes several brands under the House of Rohl® including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®, Shaws® and Victoria + Albert®. Fortune Brands' other brands include Fiberon® composite decking and railing products, Master Lock® and Sentry® Safe security products, LARSON® storm doors and windows, MasterBrand Cabinets® and Therma-Tru® entry door systems. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index and a Fortune 500 Company. For more information, please visit www.FBHS.com.

SOURCE Chicago Children's Museum

Related Links

http://chicagochildrensmuseum.org

