Chicago Design Network Names Simon Paca, Brandon Simak as New Partners

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Design Network leadership continues to grow, as the firm announced today the promotion of Simon Paca and Brandon Simak, LEED AP as new partners. The two will join principals David McCarty, Deborah Winchester and Edwin Linn.

"Simon and Brandon are two very talented individuals, and it is with great pride that we invite them to be partners at Chicago Design Network," McCarty said. "Both have proven themselves to be integral facets of our firm, as they are highly regarded by both colleagues and clients alike. We look forward to our solidified collaboration."

Paca started his career with the firm as an intern. He provides creative critique and direction to ensure the design concepts generated firm-wide are developed and refined to their best potential. Paca optimizes the combination of old and new practices by incorporating hand-drawn sketches into his digital presentations, creating ideal spaces for clients and end users.

"Promoting Simon to principal is a small part of recognizing his unwavering design leadership at Chicago Design Network. From intern to partner—that's the kind of success story people strive for. We are proud to have him on our team and excited for what's to come," Winchester said.

Simak has served as project manager for some of the firm's top clients including Agilent Technologies and Rush University Medical Center. He takes great pride in his involvement in all aspects of each project from schematic design and feasibility through construction documents, detailing and construction administration. He implements best practices of USGBC LEED building design standards to create high performance, energy efficient and sustainable results.

"Brandon has done nothing but prove his talent, skill and dedication to architecture. He is LEED accredited and NCARB certified, which keeps our firm at an advantage in maintaining our multi-state reach. His work ethic and character make him a pleasure to work with, and we are delighted to bring him on as principal," Linn said.

Chicago Design Network is an architecture and interior design firm located in the West Loop of Chicago, IL. Founded in 1985, our firm is committed to the seamless integration of sustainable project design and the business environment. By engaging our clients as creative partners throughout the entire design process, we deliver tailored solutions that maximize client satisfaction worldwide. See our work here.

