Chicago Detours Offers Off-the-Beaten-Path Holiday Events

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative tour company Chicago Detours is offering fun alternatives to the standard Chicago holiday activities in 2018.

"Northwest Side Holiday Bar Crawl," Friday, December 7, 6:30-9:00pm

Guests on this new, one-off experience will make holiday memories in old-school Chicago bars. As the bus rolls through Chicago's northwest neighborhoods, the tour guide will share neighborhood history and the stories behind each locale they enter: an 80-year-old dive bar, a historic pizza institution, and a neighborhood bar decked out with wintery decorations. Guests will play games, like a visual scavenger hunt and a contest for most ridiculous selfie!



This special event will be offered only once, and reservations are required. For tickets, visit Chicago Detours' website.



"A Holiday Tour of Drinks, Daleys and Dead Guys," multiple dates, November 16-December 29.

This mostly-indoor downtown walking tour explores both classic sites and surprising stories of Chicago holiday history. Guests will walk along the "Great State Street" and see the city's official Christmas tree. They will explore hidden corners of the former Marshall Field's, discover how Mayor Richard J. Daley saved the Christmas Parade, and even ponder commercialism and the "meaning of Christmas." Guests can choose to enjoy a hot Tom and Jerry cocktail at historic and homey Miller's Pub, and later gaze at Macy's holiday tree while sipping their choice of beer or wine.

"A Holiday Tour of Drinks, Daleys and Dead Guys" will run on Fridays and Saturdays, November 16 - December 29, and select weekdays. Tickets may be purchased on the Chicago Detours website. This tour is also available as a private tour for family or corporate groups.

Gift Cards for Chicago Walking Tours

A gift card for a Chicago walking tour is a fun and meaningful gift for history buffs, architecture aficionados and anyone with an adventurous nature. Chicago Detours' gift cards are an excellent inclusion in Holiday Gift Guides.

ABOUT CHICAGO DETOURS

Since 2010, Chicago Detours has offered guided tours of architecture, history and culture that bring people to explore stories and places locals don't even know. They are a passionate team of educators, historians, and storytellers, and are proud to be rated five stars on Yelp and TripAdvisor.

