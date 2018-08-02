Chicago Honors Wisconsin During American Cheese Month

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago's love affair with cheese continues to be influenced by their northern neighbor and the abundance of American artisan cheeses available in their own backyard. This week marks the start of American Cheese Month, and Pastoral Artisan Cheese, Bread & Wine, an iconic cheese destination in Chicago is celebrating all month long with a special focus on Wisconsin Cheese.

"We're lucky to have an astounding number of artisan cheesemakers just to the north of us," says Greg O'Neill, owner of Pastoral Artisan Cheese, Bread & Wine stores. "We'll be highlighting our broad selection of Wisconsin cheese, introduce customers to the cheeses and educate them about the passionate Wisconsin makers who craft them."

October is a particularly special time for cheese lovers in Chicago with tastings, pairings and cheese celebrations all month long. Pastoral customers will receive a Wisconsin cheese passport to take their palate on an adventure with 10 featured Wisconsin cheeses. Once filled with stamps showing proof of purchase, customers can be entered to earn fantastic prizes.

Special events featuring Wisconsin cheese will be hosted across Chicago throughout the month:

Wisconsin Cheese Class on October 10 th at Chicago French Market.

at Chicago French Market. Wisconsin Supper Club inspired menu and cocktails at Appellation October 12-14 th .

. Wisc-Lette dinners featuring wheels of buttery cheese melted and poured into pools of gooey goodness over traditional accompaniments. Every Sunday night in October at Bar Pastoral.

Since the mid-1800s, before Wisconsin was made a state, resident cheesemakers have been putting the art into artisan cheese – producing 48% of the nation's specialty cheese and winning more awards than any other state or country. Wisconsin is home to 1,200 licensed cheesemakers who draw from their European heritage and cheesemaking traditions, and combine it with incredible innovation to produce over 600 cheese varieties, types and styles.

This promotion is a partnership between Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Pastoral.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, DFW is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at wisconsindairy.org.

About Pastoral Artisan Cheese, Bread & Wine: Pastoral Artisan Cheese, Bread & Wine is an award-winning, European-inspired cheese, specialty food and wine retailer with four Chicago neighborhood locations offering the highest quality, cut to order domestic and international specialty cheeses, freshly baked breads, perfectly chosen accompaniments and small production wines, along with hand crafted, cheese loving beers and spirits. Learn more at www.pastoralartisan.com.

