Chicago Law Firm Continuing to Serve Injury Clients Into the New Year

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Malman Law announced that they would continue offering their legal advocacy to clients into 2019. To establish their security, the firm recently announced their expansion that includes adding five new associates to the legal team – growing the firm to a total of 18 attorneys.

Malman Law has prided themselves on advocating for their clients, and they have secured millions in settlements for instances of nursing home abuse, medical malpractice, car accidents, and slip and fall incidents. The firm has been recognized by Super Lawyers, Rising Stars, America's Top 100 Attorneys, and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Recently, Malman Law celebrated 25 years in business, and president and founder, Steven J. Malman, is excited for what the future holds for his firm.

Malman Law offers both English and Spanish-speaking attorneys in their office to serve clients better. They also have a strict zero-fee policy. This means clients can hire their firm, risk-free, and receive the legal advocacy they need when it matters the most.

For 2019, the firm expects to take on more cases with their increase in staff. Furthermore, the firm has added additional associates so that they can provide an improved personal experience for each client. Malman Law has a reputation for treating each case as if it were their own, and they genuinely care about the outcomes of those cases and how it impacts their client's futures.

About Malman Law: Malman Law is based out of Chicago, Illinois, and is a local personal injury advocacy firm. The firm consists of 18 attorneys and extensive support staff dedicated to helping clients with all types of injury claims. The firm has been in business for 25 years and plans to expand even further in the future. Those in need of legal services can enjoy a free consultation with the firm and a zero-fee contract if their case is accepted.

