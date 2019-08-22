Chicago Law Firm Re-Files Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against the Makers of JUUL E-Cigarettes for Targeting Teens into Addiction

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Chicago law firm has re-filed a nationwide class action lawsuit against the makers of JUUL e-cigarettes. Moll Law Group filed claims on behalf of teen addiction and injuries associated with nicotine ingestion, including a recent warning by the federal Food & Drug Administration (FDA) of the association between seizures and e-cigarettes.

Health authorities consider youth e-cigarette use an epidemic. Mimicking Big Tobacco's past marketing practices, JUUL makers prey on youth for financial gain. And now that Philip Morris, seller of Marlboro, the country's most popular cigarette especially among youth, partnered with JUUL, the country's lead e-cigarette seller, progress in nicotine cessation stands to erode.

The E-Cigarette Epidemic

According to the CDC, about 4.9 million middle and high school students were current users of a tobacco product in 2018, meaning that they used such products within the past 30 days. This represents an increase of 1.3 million users just since 2017.

JUUL's Effects on E-Cigarette Usage Among Minors in Illinois

While traditional cigarette use among Illinois minors has been steadily declining for years, e-cigarette usage between 2016-2018 has increased by 15% among 8th graders, 65% in 10th graders, and 45% among 12th graders.

The JUUL E-Cigarette

Since its launch in 2015, JUUL has become the dominant e-cigarette manufacturer in the United States. Its revenues grew by 700% in 2017. According to a recent Wells Fargo report, JUUL owns three-quarters of the e-cigarette market.

