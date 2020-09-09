Chicago Lighthouse Superstar Featured in OrCam's Global Advertising Campaign

"Playing beep baseball changed my life," Kalari said. "It made me feel like I was a regular kid, playing sports like everyone else. And it helped me channel my talents into opportunity."

One of those opportunities occurred earlier this year, when Kalari traveled to Barcelona on behalf of OrCam to meet global soccer superstar Lionel Messi. As a result of that trip, Kalari will be featured in OrCam's new marketing campaign, promoting the company's revolutionary MyEye Pro device. The MyEye Pro uses artificial intelligence to help people who are blind or visually impaired identify and comprehend text on printed materials, signs and computer screens, as well as identify product labels, currency denominations, and colors.

In the new campaign, Kalari will appear alongside Messi in OrCam's printed and point-of-sale materials in the United States. She will also be featured in the company's social media advertising campaigns and in promotional online videos.

"Meeting Messi and being featured in OrCam's marketing campaign is a blessing beyond belief," Kalari said. "The OrCam device is truly life-changing. Using it, I am more productive in my work and have greater confidence to travel internationally, pursue my passion for cooking by reading new recipes, and help my children with their homework."

Serving the blind, visually impaired, disabled, and Veteran communities through innovative education, rehabilitation, employment, assistive technology, and other programs, The Chicago Lighthouse is one of the nation's most comprehensive social service organizations. For additional information, visit www.chicagolighthouse.org.

