Chicago Pacific Founders announces Brian McCarthy joins as Partner for Digital Platforms and AI

Brian joins CPF from McKinsey & Company where he has spent the last four years co-leading Analytics Transformation and the Knowledge Development agenda for McKinsey Analytics globally. At McKinsey, he had been focused on enhancing their capacity to call upon cutting-edge approaches to Artificial Intelligence in support of decision making in the C-suite and at every level of the business. As an advisor to senior executives, Brian helped define a compelling vision for digital and analytics-enabled transformations and then led the resulting change journey across industry sectors. His leadership role contributed to McKinsey being named the leading AI consultancy globally by Forrester (The Forrester Wave™ AI Consultancies Q1, 2021). Managing Partner, Mary Tolan added, "We are excited to have the caliber leadership and expertise that Brian brings to our firm and look forward to the exponential value he will be able to unlock throughout our portfolio investments through the use of AI and Data Analytics."

Brian is a recognized Analytics thought leader and holds two patents for innovative applications in the areas of analytics and value management, tying a data-based approach to value targeting the impact of machine learning solutions on the key drivers of value across revenue, costs, and capital. He has written and published extensively including the cover story in the July/August 2019 edition of the Harvard Business Review on Building the AI-Powered Organization and a subsequent article in the upcoming May/June 2021 edition on Getting AI to Scale.

Before joining McKinsey, Brian worked at Accenture for over 20 years, where he led the launch of Accenture Analytics in 2009 and held several leadership roles, including the head of Financial Services Analytics and the head of Analytics Strategy and Transformation, where he helped grow the Analytics practice to over 3,000 people by the end of 2016.

"I am passionate about the opportunity to transform healthcare companies with the power of AI and digital platform solutions. I look forward to working with CPF portfolio companies to bring innovative applications of analytics, digital and AI strategies to drive profitable growth while improving healthcare outcomes. I am excited to be joining a diverse team of CPF leaders in support of the CPF mission of doing well by doing good."

Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF") is a leading strategic private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies within value-based care innovation, healthcare services, and caring for aging populations. CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare CEOs, senior executives, and investment professionals with a passion and track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com

