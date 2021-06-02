Chicago Rail Link Honors Shipping Safety with Community Donations to Chicago Police and Fire Departments

CHICAGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rail Link, LLC (CRL), a managed affiliate of OmniTRAX – the Colorado based transportation affiliate of The Broe Group , presented contributions to the Chicago's 004 District Police Department and Chicago Fire Department Engine 81at a ceremony honoring local recipients of the inaugural OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award. The OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award is presented to companies that modeled exemplary shipping safety by shipping or receiving loaded cars with no accidental releases during the previous year.

"Shipping safety is an essential part of the OmniTRAX commitment to the communities and companies we serve, so we are pleased to recognize CRL shipping partners that have earned spotless shipping safety records," said OmniTRAX Regional Vice President Doug Ernstes. "In honor of our shared commitment to safety, OmniTRAX is proud to make community donations to the Chicago Police and Fire Departments that keep South Chicago safe each day."

The 2020 OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award recipients on the CRL are American Zinc Recycling and BP Products North America. A $1,000 contribution was made in the name of each award winner.

"Community safety is a shared goal, and this generous donation will help us continue to serve the people and partners here in South Chicago," said 004 District Chicago Police Department Sgt. Steve Haltek. "We are thankful for Chicago Rail Link's commitment to community safety."

"The men and women of Chicago Fire Department Engine 81 are dedicated to protecting South Chicago's lives and property and this donation helps provides the critical resources to keep our community safe," said Chicago Fire Department Engine 81 Lt. Kenneth Johnson. "We salute CRL's contribution to the City of Chicago's first responders."

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

SOURCE OmniTRAX

Related Links

https://omnitrax.com/

