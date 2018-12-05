Chicago Restaurant Week 2019 Online Reservations Now Open

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago's world-class culinary scene will once again be in the spotlight during the 12th annual Chicago Restaurant Week, January 25- February 7, 2019.

Produced by Choose Chicago, reservations for the annual 14-day culinary celebration are now open at eatitupchicago.com, featuring menus for participating Chicago area eateries. A record number of Chicago restaurants – 395 – will take part in this year's Chicago Restaurant Week.

Chicago Restaurant Week gives visitors and local foodies an opportunity to enjoy special prix fixe menus from participating Chicagoland restaurants. For 14 days, customers can enjoy dining deals throughout the city and surrounding suburbs and experience Chicago's rich, culinary diversity. The 12th annual culinary celebration features special prix fixe menus starting at $24 for brunch and lunch, and $36 and/or $48 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax and gratuity). It's the perfect excuse to visit an old favorite or try somewhere new.

"There is nothing like an amazing meal to feel right at home," said David Whitaker, Choose Chicago President & CEO. "Chicago's annual 14-day Chicago Restaurant Week celebration provides diners from all over the world incredible meals at an equally incredible price."

Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off with First Bites Bash, featuring Joe Flamm, Executive Chef of Spiaggia and Café Spiaggia, and Chicago mixologist Jarmel Doss, Assistant Bar Director of The Aviary, as First Bites Bash hosts, on Thursday, January 24, from 6 – 9 p.m. at the Field Museum, 1400 S. Lake Shore Dr. More than 70 of Chicago's most famous chefs and restaurants will be represented at the event, which allows participants to preview tasting portions from their respective Chicago Restaurant Week menus. For a complete list of participating restaurants and to purchase tickets to First Bites Bash, visit firstbitesbash.com.

More than 630,000 diners were served during Chicago Restaurant Week 2018, and the celebration continues to expand with 114 restaurants who are participating in Chicago Restaurant Week for the first time. New restaurants as part of the lineup for Chicago Restaurant Week 2019 include HotChocolate Chicago, About Last Knife, Raisu Japanese Fine Dining, ERIS Brewery and Cider House, Mezcalina Restaurant, Bar Roma, Di Pescara, Monnie Burke's, Le Sud and Aba.

The 2019 Chicago Restaurant Week program is sponsored by 100.3fm WSHE, 101.9fm The MIX, the James Beard Foundation, Josh Cellars, MICHIGAN AVENUE magazine, OpenTable, Regional Transportation Authority, Smithfield Foodservice and Stella Artois.

As the exclusive beer sponsor of Chicago Restaurant Week, Stella Artois is offering Chicagoans the perfect pairing to their Chicago Restaurant Week menus. Diners who purchase a Stella Artois with their Restaurant Week menu will help end the global water crisis. During January and February, Stella has partnered with water.org and every Stella Artois purchased will give one month of clean water to a developing country. Visit eatitupchicago.com for a list of restaurants featuring Stella Artois.

A list of participating restaurants and the multi-course menu offerings is posted on eatitupchicago.com . Follow @ChooseChicago on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Get social using #FirstBites19 and #CRW19.

About Choose Chicago

Choose Chicago is the official sales and marketing organization responsible for promoting Chicago as a global visitor destination leveraging the city's unmatched assets to ensure the economic vitality of the city and its member business community. For more information, visit choosechicago.com. Follow @ChooseChicago on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Get social using #FirstBites19 and #CRW19.

SOURCE Choose Chicago

Related Links

http://www.choosechicago.com

