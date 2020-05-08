Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2020 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31

2020 2019 Net sales $7,576,455 $8,621,678 Income before income taxes 71,568 367,842 Net income 56,568 286,842 Net income per common share .06 .30 Average common shares outstanding 966,132 966,132

(All figures subject to year-end audit)

