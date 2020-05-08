Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
May 08, 2020, 16:45 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2020 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net sales
|
$7,576,455
|
$8,621,678
|
Income before income taxes
|
71,568
|
367,842
|
Net income
|
56,568
|
286,842
|
Net income per common share
|
.06
|
.30
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
