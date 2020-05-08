Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

News provided by

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

May 08, 2020, 16:45 ET

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2020 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31

2020

2019

Net sales

$7,576,455

$8,621,678

Income before income taxes

71,568

367,842

Net income

56,568

286,842

Net income per common share

.06

.30

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

(All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Related Links

chicagorivet.com

Also from this source

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Year-End Earnings...

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Declares Dividend...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

News provided by

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

May 08, 2020, 16:45 ET