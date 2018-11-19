Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 18, 2019 the Board of Directors of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to twenty two (22) cents per share. The next dividend will be payable March 20, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2019.

At the same meeting, the Board of Directors also declared an extra dividend of thirty (30) cents per share, payable March 20, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2019.

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.