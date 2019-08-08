Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results of Operations
Aug 08, 2019, 16:45 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2019 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30
|
Second Quarter
|
First Six Months
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net sales
|
$8,875,451
|
$9,792,784
|
$17,497,129
|
$19,804,425
|
Income before income taxes
|
290,559
|
914,092
|
658,401
|
1,825,880
|
Net income
|
229,559
|
703,092
|
516,401
|
1,410,880
|
Net income per common share
|
.24
|
.73
|
.54
|
1.46
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
