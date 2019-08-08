Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2019 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30


Second Quarter

First Six Months

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net sales

$8,875,451

$9,792,784

$17,497,129

$19,804,425

Income before income taxes

290,559

914,092

658,401

1,825,880

Net income

229,559

703,092

516,401

1,410,880

Net income per common share

.24

.73

.54

1.46

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132

(All figures subject to year-end audit)

