Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results of Operations

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Aug 11, 2021, 16:45 ET

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2021 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30

Second Quarter

First Six Months

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$8,364,390

$4,103,520

$17,669,339

$11,679,975

Income (loss) before income taxes

406,507

(1,100,516)

1,096,635

(1,028,948)

Net income (loss)

319,507

(779,516)

859,635

(722,948)

Net income (loss) per common share

.33

(.81)

.89

(.75)

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132

(All figures subject to year-end audit)

