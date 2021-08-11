Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results of Operations
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
Aug 11, 2021, 16:45 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2021 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30
|
Second Quarter
|
First Six Months
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net sales
|
$8,364,390
|
$4,103,520
|
$17,669,339
|
$11,679,975
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
406,507
|
(1,100,516)
|
1,096,635
|
(1,028,948)
|
Net income (loss)
|
319,507
|
(779,516)
|
859,635
|
(722,948)
|
Net income (loss) per common share
|
.33
|
(.81)
|
.89
|
(.75)
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
