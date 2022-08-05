Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results of Operations
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
Aug 05, 2022, 16:45 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill. , Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2022 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30
|
Second Quarter
|
First Six Months
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net sales
|
$9,023,398
|
$8,364,390
|
$18,221,094
|
$17,669,339
|
Income before income taxes
|
194,904
|
406,507
|
765,217
|
1,096,635
|
Net income
|
153,904
|
319,507
|
601,217
|
859,635
|
Net income per common share
|
.16
|
.33
|
.62
|
.89
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
Share this article