Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results of Operations

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Aug 05, 2022, 16:45 ET

NAPERVILLE, Ill. , Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2022 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30

Second Quarter

First Six Months

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net sales

$9,023,398

$8,364,390

$18,221,094

$17,669,339

Income before income taxes

194,904

406,507

765,217

1,096,635

Net income

153,904

319,507

601,217

859,635

Net income per common share

.16

.33

.62

.89

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132

(All figures subject to year-end audit)

