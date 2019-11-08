Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
Nov 08, 2019, 16:45 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2019 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30
|
Third Quarter
|
First Nine Months
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net sales
|
$8,188,905
|
$8,856,049
|
$25,686,034
|
$28,660,474
|
Income before income taxes
|
414,797
|
363,749
|
1,073,198
|
2,189,629
|
Net income
|
315,797
|
287,749
|
832,198
|
1,698,629
|
Net income per common share
|
.32
|
.30
|
.86
|
1.76
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
