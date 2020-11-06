Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations

News provided by

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Nov 06, 2020, 16:45 ET

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2020 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30

Third Quarter

First Nine Months

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net sales

$7,645,259

$8,188,905

$19,325,234

$25,686,034

Income (loss) before income taxes

414,135

414,797

(614,813)

1,073,198

Net income (loss)

309,135

315,797

(413,813)

832,198

Net income (loss) per common share

.32

.32

(.43)

.86

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132

(All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Related Links

chicagorivet.com

Also from this source

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Declares Dividend...

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics