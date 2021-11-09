Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Nov 09, 2021, 17:15 ET

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2021 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30

Third Quarter

First Nine Months

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$8,555,731

$7,645,259

$26,225,070

$19,325,234

Income (loss) before income taxes

207,659

414,135

1,304,294

(614,813)

Net income (loss)

172,659

309,135

1,032,294

(413,813)

Net income (loss) per common share

.18

.32

1.07

(.43)

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132































 (All figures subject to year-end audit)









