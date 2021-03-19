Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Year-End Earnings

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced audited results for the year 2020 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations For the Years Ended December 31

2020 2019 Net sales $27,590,653 $32,873,002 Income before income taxes 65,450 683,314 Net income 50,450 538,314 Net income per common share .05 .56 Average common shares outstanding 966,132 966,132

