Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Year-End Earnings
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
Mar 21, 2022, 17:00 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced audited results for the year 2021 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Years Ended December 31
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net sales
|
$33,974,558
|
$27,590,653
|
Income before income taxes
|
1,414,472
|
65,450
|
Net income
|
1,113,472
|
50,450
|
Net income per common share
|
1.15
|
.05
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
Share this article