Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Year-End Earnings

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced audited results for the year 2021 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations For the Years Ended December 31

2021 2020 Net sales $33,974,558 $27,590,653 Income before income taxes 1,414,472 65,450 Net income 1,113,472 50,450 Net income per common share 1.15 .05 Average common shares outstanding 966,132 966,132

