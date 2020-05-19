Chicago School Delivers Printed Student Packets to 850+ Families

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, is proud to enable a Chicago-area school to print and deliver student packets to all its students.

ReGeneration Schools is non-profit charter school management organization whose mission is to ensure that all students have access to high quality, college-preparatory education through academic excellence and the content of their character.

Mimeo

Their mission became much more difficult when the spread of COVID-19 forced the schools to transition to remote-only learning. Since many families do not have access to reliable internet or enough online devices, providing printed options is crucial to make sure all students have access to schoolwork. ReGeneration Schools developed biweekly stapled packets to deliver to each of their 850+ students.

However, ReGeneration Schools's local print vendor was unable to successfully print and deliver these packets.

ReGeneration Schools turned to Mimeo. Mimeo offers lowered pricing for schools and affordable residential shipping, and the online interface makes it easy to administer student packets. The school operations team uploads the student materials as PDFs, virtually builds each packet, and provides the mailing list. Mimeo then prints, binds, and ships the packets from their Memphis-based facilities.

"Teachers and parents need all the support they can get to finish the school year, and none of their energy should be spent figuring out how to print student materials," commented Mike Barker, General Manager of Mimeo. "We are proud to support ReGeneration Schools and all other schools who need to put physical materials directly in their students' hands."

As an essential business, Mimeo is committed to printing and delivering crucial documents throughout the pandemic.

If your school district needs support providing students with print materials, visit www.mimeo.com/school-print/ to set up an account at reduced pricing and get started.

About Mimeo

Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8am the next morning. For more information, visit www.mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you save time today.

Media Contact:

Cecilia Panozzo

212-847-3660

[email protected]

SOURCE Mimeo

Related Links

http://www.mimeo.com

