Chicago Skyline to Turn Green for Safety During National Safety Month

ITASCA, Ill., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, building owners in Chicago are lighting their properties green in observance of National Safety Month, observed annually in June by the National Safety Council to raise awareness about preventable deaths. The Illuminate Chicago Lighting Program approved the Council's lighting request, and NSC applauds the following buildings that will go green for safety from June 22-28:

55 E. Monroe

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois building

building Hilton Chicago

Prudential Plaza

USG at 550 W. Adams St.

The Wrigley Building, 400-410 North Michigan Ave., Chicago, Ill.

In addition to lighting the buildings green, properties have the option of using their lights to spell out various messages. For National Safety Month, participating building owners are encouraged to use the slogan, "Be Safe."

The National Safety Council is calling on other iconic buildings and skyscrapers both in Chicago and across the country to follow suit and help educate the public about the unprecedented rise in preventable deaths – commonly known as "accidents."

"Chicago is literally giving safety the green light," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "During National Safety Month we call attention to the issues that jeopardize our safety and promote the actions that save lives. We are so proud that our hometown is helping us amplify that message in a very visible way."

For the first time in United States history, "accidents" are the third leading cause of death, trailing only heart disease and cancer. Accidental, preventable incidents claim a life every 3 minutes and account for more deaths each year than strokes, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes or suicides. More than 6,019 Illinoisans died from preventable incidents in 2017i and poisonings – driven by the opioid crisis – are the leading cause of preventable death across the state.ii

National Safety Month is intended to help people understand that doing just one small thing – asking for alternatives to opioids, wearing a seat belt, wiping up a spill, taking a First Aid class, or having your car seat checked, for example – can mitigate significant risks. Both the public and employers are encouraged to observe National Safety Month, which focuses on issues such as hazard recognition, slips, trips and falls, fatigue and impairment. National Safety Month partner organizations include American Academy of Sleep Medicine, American Association of Occupational Health Nurses, American Industrial Hygiene Association, American Ladder Institute, American Staffing Association, CPWR – The Center for Construction Research & Training, National Floor Safety Institute, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, and Students Against Destructive Decisions.

Visit nsc.org/nsm for additional information and free resources. Building managers who decide to light their building green are encouraged to let the Council know by emailing media@nsc.org or promoting their participation on Twitter using the hashtag, #NSM.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

