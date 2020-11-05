Chicago United Celebrates Determined Actions to Advance Multiracial Leadership in Chicago's Business Community

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago United will present its annual Bridge Awards Celebration to recognize excellence in corporate diversity, equity and inclusion on Nov. 19. The event brings together Chicago's most influential business executives and civic leaders to recognize exemplary diversity within corporate governance and foster multiracial leadership at the highest levels of Corporate America.

Due to the pandemic, Chicago United will not hold its traditional dinner this year; but, is planning an interesting and enjoyable virtual celebration. For the fourth year in a row, the event's Presenting Sponsor is Greeley and Hansen, a global leader in developing innovative engineering solutions for a broad scope of water challenges. The celebration's theme is "Determined." because during these challenging times of broad and intense focus on racial inequities, Chicago United is determined to catalyze change.

"We're more fiercely determined than ever to focus on our mission to achieve parity in economic opportunity for people of color by advancing multiracial leadership in corporate governance, executive level management, and business diversity," said Tiffany Hamel Johnson, President and CEO of Chicago United, a 52-year-old corporate membership and advocacy organization. "Our approach to eradicating racism in business is to help our member companies create their own blueprint for bold action and impactful results. No matter where they are on their journey toward a diverse, equitable and inclusive corporate culture, our members count on our expertise in bridging the gap between race and business."

Through thoughtful, strategically conceived programs, Chicago United helps member companies cultivate a culturally competent workforce in which people of color are better positioned for advancement. The organization connects its member corporations with minority business enterprises to identify procurement opportunities and partnerships; and identifies top leaders of color who are equipped to perform in executive-level management and on corporate boards. Chicago United also oﬀers workshops and programs with prominent thought leaders from around the country, along with opportunities for its members to share challenges, ideas, insights, and best practices as they build community with others committed to equity.

This year's Bridge Award honoree is DG Macpherson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grainger. The Bridge Award recognizes a corporate CEO who has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in achieving diversity and inclusion, especially at the board level. The selection process includes a rigorous review of publicly available data by prominent executives who are highly respected members of the Chicago business community.

"Through the Bridge Award, Chicago United can shine a light on corporate CEOs who exemplify our mission by implementing effective measures to ensure diversity on their boards of directors and in their executive ranks," Hamel Johnson continued. "DG Macpherson is an outstanding example of that kind of corporate leadership and vision, and we are excited to have him as this year's honoree."

Sponsorships are available for the Bridge Awards Celebration. For details, contact Gail Arrigo, Chicago United Director of Operations, at 312-977-3066 or [email protected].

About Chicago United

Chicago United is a corporate membership and advocacy organization whose mission is to achieve parity in economic opportunity for people of color by advancing multiracial leadership in corporate governance, executive level management, and business diversity. Founded in 1968, the organization is focused on transforming the Chicago region into the most inclusive business ecosystem in the nation by engaging the top publicly and privately held corporations in leading talent management and inclusive diversity practices. Chicago United's signature programs include its Business Leaders of Color publication, which showcases a diverse pool of corporate director candidates, the Five Forward Initiative™, designed to invigorate job creation in communities of color by increasing the scale of large Minority Business Enterprises in the Chicago region, Inside Inclusion featuring the Corporate Diversity Profile, and the Corporate Inclusion Institute, the first-ever citywide business talent development program. www.chicago-united.org

SOURCE Chicago United

Related Links

https://www.chicago-united.org

