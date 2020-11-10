Chicago Wine Consulting Now Offering Online Ordering on www.Chicago.Wine with Free Delivery to Chicagoland Area

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Wine Consulting (https://www.chicago.wine/) excitedly announces the arrival of online ordering for the store's entire inventory of wine with easy in-store pickup and complimentary delivery for the entire Chicagoland area, including Chicago and the surrounding suburbs for all orders over $250. The wine offerings at the Chicago Wine Consulting store and website focus on French wines, particularly wines from the Burgundy region of France, and also offers a great selection of accessibly-priced wines for everyone from emerging wine enthusiasts to seasoned oenophiles.

Chicago Wine Consulting Store www.Chicago.Wine 1047 Waukegan Road, Glenview, IL 60025 (Waukegan Road and Glenview Road). Offering wide range of rare fine wines as well as reasonably-priced everyday drinking wine. Wines featured in the photo: Pierre-Vincent Girardin Estate and Domaine de la Romanee-Conti (DRC) Estate. Chicago Wine Consulting custom wine delivery van for free deliveries of wine orders on www.Chicago.Wine for all orders over $250

The Chicago Wine Consulting website features fully-secure ordering and payment processing through Authorize.net and Chicago.Wine has paired up with WineFetch.com for inventory management, PCI compliance, and website security.

For customers opting to pick-up wine orders, the recently-opened Chicago Wine Consulting retail store in Glenview, IL is open 10:30am to 6:30pm Tuesday through Saturday (closed Sunday & Monday).

Chicago.Wine Founder Mike Widmaier said: "We're very excited to offer our full inventory on the Chicago.Wine website featuring many accessibly-priced everyday drinkers from $12.95 to $39.95, as well as plenty of rare and hard-to-find wines. To celebrate the new website, we are offering 10% OFF to ALL customers from now until the end of 2020 by entering promo code: WELCOME10 at checkout."

In addition to the offerings on the Chicago.Wine website and at the store, Chicago Wine Consulting also offers specialized private wine cellar management services including Inventory & Upload to Cellar Tracker, Cellar Organization & Wine Pulls, and Wine Cellar Audits. With over 40 years of combined experience in the fine wine industry, Mike and Paula are trusted, professional wine experts.

About Chicago Wine Consulting / Chicago.Wine:

Chicago Wine Consulting is a family-owned wine store located at 1047 Waukegan Road in Glenview, Illinois, as well as a fine wine consultancy specializing in private wine cellar management, along with wine appraisals and wine cellar evaluations. Chicago Wine Consulting was started in 2014 by Mike Widmaier and Paula Widmaier, both members of the International Society of Appraisers (ISA). Mike holds a W.S.E.T. Level II Certification (Wine and Spirits Education Trust) and is a Certified Sommelier from the Court of Master Sommelier. Paula has over 20 years of experience in the wine industry working for a wholesale wine distributor and subsequently representing a portfolio of Blue Chip Wineries to fine dining restaurants and upscale retailers in the Chicago area. For more information visit Chicago Wine Consulting website or contact Chicago Wine Consulting online.

