Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce Promotes COVID-19 Workplace Protocols

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce today announced it is calling on businesses to review and implement policies that require all employees to be vaccinated before returning to the worksite, unless a valid health or religious reason is presented, or have stringent masking and testing protocols in place if vaccine requirements are not possible.

"Vaccines have been essential in the fight against COVID-19 and it's time for businesses to make the necessary decision to mandate vaccinations," said Jack Lavin, President & Chief Executive Officer, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce. "Many organizations, including Chamber members, have already made the decision to mandate that employees be vaccinated before returning to the office. Businesses are in a unique position to help change the direction of the pandemic, and we encourage businesses of all sizes and industries to require vaccinations so we can protect ourselves, those around us, and continue on our path to economic recovery."

"Putting in place a vaccination policy will not only protect an organization's own employees, but it will also protect employees across our country — from healthcare workers to teachers to delivery drivers, all of whom we would like to express our gratitude for all their support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," Lavin added.

The Chicagoland Chamber's call for business to implement a vaccination policy follows the recent announcement by President Biden that all federal employees and on-site contractors be vaccinated or submit to regular testing and mitigation requirements. Additionally, a majority (75%) of Chicagoland business leaders agree that the COVID-19 vaccine should be required for all employees returning to a physical office, unless they are medically unable to do so, according to a recent survey by Crain's Chicago Business and The Harris Poll.

The Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization that represents more than 1,000 member companies, which collectively employ 400,000 employees and generate $24 billion in revenue. The Chamber combines the power of membership with its legacy of leadership and business advocacy to drive a dynamic economy. To learn more, visit www.chicagolandchamber.org.

